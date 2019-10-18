Mavericks' Luka Doncic, Clippers' Terance Mann exchange fists during preseason NBA game

The NBA would probably prefer its players not punch each other in the face. That's one of the more obvious statements you'll ever read on this website, and that rule was, technically, violated on Thursday in a preseason game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks.

A dead ball and a particularly fierce swipe led to a confrontation between Mavericks star Luka Doncic and Clippers rookie Terance Mann. Technically speaking, fists hit faces, but the force involved was much closer to a fist bump than a legitimate punch.

If anything, Mann's contact seems to be more of a push than a punch. That it lands in the area of Doncic's face and neck appears mostly coincidental. Doncic, meanwhile, parks his fist in Mann's chest, but never exactly turns on the ignition. In no sense did either appear to have a violent intent. Their fists just happened to make contact with the other's body.

The league will certainly take a look at this play to determine if any discipline is required, but justifying any would be difficult. It raises the philosophical question of what exactly a punch is? Does contact from a fist automatically create one? Or is a certain amount of force in a specific direction required?

The scuffle was broken up harmlessly before things could escalate, with Boban Marjanovic serving as the primary peacemaker between his current and former teams. All that can really be said is that Mann seems to be taking the preseason a bit too intensely, though as a second-round pick, he has little choice but to do so as he hopes to carve out a role for himself on a championship contender. Doncic, in kind, probably overreacted slightly, but both will calm down as the season wears on. For now, the NBA has achieved the novelty of its softest ever punch.