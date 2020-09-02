Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. have both been hit with fines for their actions in Game 6 of their first round series, the league announced on Wednesday. The Clippers bested the Mavericks in six games in the series, and things got a bit testy between Doncic and Morris a couple of times. Doncic was fined for throwing the ball off the legs of a game official, while Morris got fined for striking Doncic above the shoulders -- an act that earned him a Flagrant Foul 2 and an ejection.

From the NBA:

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić has been fined $15,000 for throwing the ball off the legs of a game official, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations. The incident, for which Dončić was assessed a technical foul, occurred with 8:20 remaining in the third quarter of the Mavericks' 111-97 loss to the LA Clippers on Aug. 30 at AdventHealth Arena on the campus of ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando. LA Clippers forward Marcus Morris, Sr. has been fined $35,000 for recklessly striking Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić above the shoulders, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations. The amount of the fine was based in part on the fact that Morris, Sr. has been disciplined on several prior occasions for physical altercations on the court. The incident, for which Morris, Sr. was assessed a Flagrant Foul 2 and ejected, occurred with 1:07 remaining in the first quarter of the Clippers' 111-97 win over the Mavericks on Aug. 30 at AdventHealth Arena on the campus of ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando.

Doncic expressed his unhappiness with the play that got Morris ejected after Game 6.

"It was a terrible play. What can I say?" Doncic said, via ESPN. "It's two games in a row he did something like that. I really hoped the first game it wasn't on purpose, but looking back on the foul this game, you know what I think... I don't want to deal with that kind of players. Just move on."

After defeating Dallas, it will be the Clippers that are moving on, and it seems safe to say that Morris isn't losing any sleep over his interactions with Doncic.

"He's going to be the face of the league," Morris said after Game 6. "I've taken into account all of that. I have been around for a while. I know how this thing works... I am a grown man. I stand on my own... Whatever they want to say, they can say it. I am going to continue to play, happy that my team is in the second round."

The Clippers will face off against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals.