Luka Doncic eased the mind of Mavericks fans prior to what will be an extended offseason for Dallas. Despite some looming concerns regarding his long-term commitment to the franchise, Doncic expressed contentment with his surroundings during his end-of-season media availability on Sunday.

"I'm happy here," Doncic said, via ESPN. "So there's nothing to worry [about],"

These comments come on the heels of a report that some members of the Mavericks organization fear that Doncic could look to request a trade after the team failed to qualify for postseason play this season. Doncic called the report "funny" and added that he was unaware that such feelings existed within the organization.

But, while a trade request from Doncic doesn't seem imminent, the star guard is well aware of the fact that the Mavs need to make some major changes to the roster, and perhaps elsewhere. After making it to the Western Conference finals last season, the team clearly took a major step backward during the 2022-23 campaign.

"Something's got to change, for sure," Doncic said. "I mean, last year we went to Western Conference finals. We were having fun. I always talk about the chemistry we had. It was great. But something's got to change for sure."

One of the top offseason priorities for Dallas will be trying to retain star guard Kyrie Irving after trading for him prior to the deadline in February. The early returns of the Irving/Doncic duo were underwhelming, but Doncic is confident that the two can develop better chemistry moving forward, and he hopes that Irving will be back in Dallas next season.

"I think it's a great fit," Doncic said of playing with Irving. "Obviously people are going to say no [and] look at the results we are having, but like I said, chemistry and relationships takes time. I wish he can still be here."

Irving's upcoming free agency will be compelling, as it remains to be seen how many outside suitors he'll have. It would be a pretty tough blow for Dallas if they lose Irving for nothing after giving up several assets to acquire him. However, the Mavs will also have to ask themselves if they really want to keep Irving around. He's proven to be a consistent distraction, and his presence hasn't led to winning at the highest-level since he played alongside LeBron James in Cleveland.

It's going to be an extremely interesting offseason in Dallas, and the organization has a whole lot of work to do in order to get back on track. But Doncic's continued commitment is a solid start, and a reason for fans in Dallas and Mavericks executives alike to breath a sigh of relief, at least for now.