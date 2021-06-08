The Dallas Mavericks' season came to an end over the weekend when they lost Game 7 of their first round series against the Los Angeles Clippers. It wasn't for lack of trying from Luka Doncic, however, as he put up 46 points, 14 assists and seven rebounds in the closing game in yet another brilliant performance.

Now, the Mavericks turn to the offseason, where they have a number of items on the agenda. One of the easiest to sort out will be Doncic's extension. He'll be eligible to sign his rookie extension this summer and made it clear on Monday that he's planning to do so.

"I think you know the answer," Doncic said when asked about his contract plans during his exit interview.

Given how much he's set to make, it's no surprise that Doncic is eager to sign the deal as soon as possible. He's eligible for a five-year max extension that will be worth over $200 million. The deal will be 30 percent of the salary cap, and won't officially start until the 2022-23 season, so we won't know the official numbers until then. However, based on a projected cap of $115 million for that season, Doncic would $34.7 million in the first year of the deal, and all the way up to $45.9 million in the fifth and final year.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter". See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Doncic put up 27.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game this season, while shooting a career-high 35 percent from 3-point land. He went to his second straight All-Star Game, and when the All-NBA teams are announced later this year, he'll be there for a second straight season as well.

If there was still any doubt given those credentials, the fact that he went toe-to-toe with Kawhi Leonard in the playoffs and nearly led his team to an upset makes it clear that he's soared past the exciting young player label and is now a full-blown superstar.