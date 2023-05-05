Following a mass shooting that killed eight children and a security guard at an elementary school in Belgrade, Serbia on Wednesday, Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic will pay for the funeral services as well as grief counseling to those affected, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Doncic has roots in Belgrade as his grandmother, aunt, uncle, and cousin live in the area. The Mavericks star's father, Sasha, is originally from Serbia.

It marked the second mass shooting in Serbia in two days.

"I am heartbroken by the tragic school shooting in Serbia and the loss of lives, including those of innocent school children," Doncic said in a statement on Twitter. "My thoughts are with the families and the entire community affected by this tragedy.

"Through my foundation, I am exploring both immediate and long-term ways to support the students, faculty, and families affected by the shooting at the Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School. I am committed and I will continue to share updates and ways to support as details become available."

According to the ESPN report, Doncic quickly reached out to the community in order to prove any assistance following the shooting at the Vladislav Ribnikar School. It's believed that Doncic, who is originally from Slovenia, will attempt to garner support from other NBA players that hail from the region to help assist with the tragedy.