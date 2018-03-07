Mavericks owner Mark Cuban denies sexual assault allegation resurfaced from 2011
Cuban was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a Portland nightclub back in 2011
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is under fire for an alleged sexual assault.
The Willamette Week, an alternative weekly newspaper in Portland, Oregon, recently published a report that stated in 2011, Portland police investigated Cuban for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in a nightclub. Cuban was not charged. He fully denied the allegations at the time to police, and is once again denying the incident happened. Via the Associated Press:
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is denying a 2011 allegation of sexual assault after a weekly alternative newspaper in Oregon published details of a case that prosecutors didn't pursue, saying they didn't believe there was evidence to support the claim.
[...]
In an email to The Associated Press on Tuesday, Cuban wrote, "It didn't happen."
In a report explaining why they weren't pursuing the case, prosecutors wrote that "there is no evidence to corroborate the complainant's statement and there is evidence contradicting the claim." The report also said the woman didn't want to proceed with the allegation.
This report comes two weeks after Sports Illustrated published a damning investigative report detailing accounts of sexual harassment and domestic violence in the Mavericks organization
-
DeRozan proud he inspired Love
Inspired by DeRozan, Love recently wrote about his battle with an in-game panic attack
-
How to watch Cavaliers at Nuggets
The Nuggets will tie with the Clippers in the 8-seed race with a loss
-
How to watch: Raptors vs. Pistons
Pistons face must-win to keep slim playoff hopes alive
-
Young Sixers surging in East
The Sixers have won 10 of their last 13 games, and are 18-9 since the start of 2018
-
NBA Star Index: Lillard, Davis on fire
Harden is still the favorite for MVP, but these two dudes are making him sweat
-
NBA DFS, Mar. 7: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...