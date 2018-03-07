Mavericks owner Mark Cuban denies sexual assault allegation resurfaced from 2011

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is under fire for an alleged sexual assault.

The Willamette Week, an alternative weekly newspaper in Portland, Oregon, recently published a report that stated in 2011, Portland police investigated Cuban for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in a nightclub. Cuban was not charged. He fully denied the allegations at the time to police, and is once again denying the incident happened. Via the Associated Press:

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is denying a 2011 allegation of sexual assault after a weekly alternative newspaper in Oregon published details of a case that prosecutors didn't pursue, saying they didn't believe there was evidence to support the claim.

[...]

In an email to The Associated Press on Tuesday, Cuban wrote, "It didn't happen."

In a report explaining why they weren't pursuing the case, prosecutors wrote that "there is no evidence to corroborate the complainant's statement and there is evidence contradicting the claim." The report also said the woman didn't want to proceed with the allegation.