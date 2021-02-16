On Tuesday morning, the NBA announced the postponement of five upcoming games due to COVID-19, bringing the total of postponements caused by the pandemic to 29. That was to be expected as the league tried to navigate a season during a pandemic without a bubble in place. Now, however, games are getting postponed for another reason: severe weather.

The Dallas Mavericks' home game Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons has been postponed, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. The postponement comes in response to an order from Texas governor Greg Abbott, who declared a state of emergency throughout the state after a winter storm over the weekend left several inches of snow and thousands of residents without power.

No official announcement has come from the league or from the Mavericks, but Dallas canceled media availability for Tuesday as the team's practice facility is currently without power due to the storm. The Dallas area has seen more than six inches of snow in the past few days, with temperatures dropping into the single digits.

The NHL also postponed games in Dallas due to the storm. The Dallas Stars were set to play the Nashville Predators on Monday and Tuesday in Dallas, but both games have been called off because of severe weather conditions. The Stars share an arena with the Mavericks, so it makes sense for both teams to postpone games for the next couple days while the city and state recovers from this extreme weather.