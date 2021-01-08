The Dallas Mavericks will be without three players for at least seven days, after a player returned a positive COVID-19 test prior to the team departing Denver after beating the Nuggets Thursday night, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. The two additional players tested negative for the virus, and are expected to remain that way, however, they will still be required to quarantine for seven days. The player who tested positive will have to go through the league's health and safety protocols and will have to test negative multiple times before returning to play.

All three players who are quarantining remained in Denver while the rest of the team, including All-Star guard Luka Doncic, flew back home to Dallas. The only publically reported player on the Mavs who previously had the virus is Trey Burke, who contracted COVID-19 before signing with the team for the Orlando bubble. In the next seven days, Dallas plays the Magic, Pelicans, Hornets and Bucks.

Dallas has had an inconsistent start to the season but stands at 4-4 after a gutsy overtime win against the Nuggets. The Mavs are already without Kristaps Porzingis, who is expected to make his season debut any week now, so missing any additional key players will be a huge blow for a team that has yet to find its groove.

