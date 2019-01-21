Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic becomes second-youngest player to record triple-double in NBA history

MILWAUKEE -- Late in the fourth quarter of the Dallas Mavericks' loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday afternoon, Luka Doncic drove into the lane off a pick-and-roll with DeAndre Jordan. He drew the defense and made a nice little dish to the big man, who gathered and finished inside. It wasn't the most incredible play of all time, or one that would be remembered in any way under other circumstances.

But that assist was No. 10 on the day for Doncic, who clinched his first triple-double of his young NBA career. At 19 years and 327 days old, Doncic missed out on the record for youngest triple-double in NBA history by less than two weeks, but he did become the second-youngest player to ever accomplish the feat.

The rookie, though, was in no mood to celebrate after the game. "I played bad for sure," Doncic said. "I didn't feel good. I am happy for my triple-double but I would prefer a win for sure and I didn't play good at all. I missed some shots that I shouldn't miss and I need to work on it."

It's true that this wasn't Doncic's best game -- certainly from a scoring perspective, as he shot just 6-of-17 from the field for 18 points. It continued a poor shooting stretch for Doncic, who is just 37-of-93 from the field over his last five games. "Well, teams are putting a great deal of emphasis on playing him and putting pressure on him and making it tough," Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle said after the game. "So this is where he's got to learn and adjust. Some of it is he's missed shots he normally makes, but some of it is teams are putting a real emphasis on slowing him down."

But while he struggled shooting on Monday, Doncic more than made up for it with his contributions in other aspects, just as he has all season long, and especially while he's been struggling with his shot. In that same five game stretch, Doncic is averaging 7.6 rebounds and 8.2 assists, which are both well above his season average.

Doncic finally recording his first triple-double -- he came a rebound or two short on multiple occasions earlier in the season -- hardly surprised his teammates.

"He's basically our point guard," Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki told CBS Sports. "And he's such a big point guard that the passes to the corner for the weakside shooter he just looks right over the big, and he can jump up in the air and make some of these passes that smaller guards can't do. So literally he's a threat for a triple-double every night."

While Doncic, whose Mavs are back in action on Tuesday against the Clippers (8:30 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension), may have gotten his 10th assist on a rather mundane pass, most of his dimes on the day were far from normal. His vision and passing skills were on full display all game long, and he delivered a number of the incredible cross-court passes that Nowitzki mentioned. In fact, Doncic could have easily had more than the 10 assists he finished the game with.

Doncic's history-making triple-double will only further his case for Rookie of the Year, an award he appears to be running away with. He's leading all rookies in scoring at 20 points per game, is third in rebounds at 6.7, and second in assists at 5.1.