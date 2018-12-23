Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic earns high praise from Warriors stars Stephen Curry and Draymond Green

Dallas Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic has come as advertised. After shining overseas with Real Madrid, the 19-year-old Slovenian has put together a tremendous first two months of his NBA career. Through 30 games, he's averaging 18.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists and shooting over 36 percent from 3-point land.

He had another solid game on Saturday night in Oracle Arena against the defending champion Golden State Warriors, going for 19 points and five rebounds. It wasn't enough though, as the Warriors snuck past the Mavericks to get the 120-116 victory. But Doncic did do enough -- both Saturday night and over the course of the season -- to catch the eye of multiple Warriors stars.

Both Steph Curry and Draymond Green were quick to praise Doncic after the game. "That dude good," Green put it succinctly. Via ESPN:

Draymond Green had high praise for Doncic's play. "That dude good," Green said. "He got it. He going to be a problem. He already a problem, but he's going to be really good for a long time. He is exciting to watch. He has kind of lifted that franchise." Stephen Curry agreed. "He's very talented. He's smart, high-IQ guy, obviously," Curry said. "Has a lot of confidence to his game, lot of swag to his game. He came out firing tonight. With some patented moves that he showed, but he's a guy that just knows what he's doing out there. Obviously, he's a rookie, but he's found a way to impose his will most nights, and it's going to be good to see him develop in this league and a star."

It doesn't take a genius to realize that it's rare for a two-time MVP and one of the best defensive players of the generation to praise an opposing player like this -- especially a rookie.

While his career is still just getting started, he will be back in action on Sunday night when the Mavericks face the Trail Blazers (9 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with NBA League Pass extension), it's already clear that Doncic is going to be an important part of this league for years to come.