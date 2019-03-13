Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic wants 'to play every game' despite knee not feeling 100 percent healthy
Doncic finished with just 12 points in the team's loss on Tuesday
Luka Doncic has been an absolute phenomenon during his rookie season with the Dallas Mavericks.
However, Doncic wasn't his usual explosive self in Tuesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. The rookie forward suffered a knee strain prior to the contest but insisted that he "wanted" to keep playing through the injury despite the fact that the Mavericks are more likely to be lottery bound than heading to the playoffs.
Doncic finished with just 12 points on 5-of-18 shooting while missing six of his seven shots from beyond the arc. He also had his fair share of struggles from a ball-handling perspective as he committed a season-high nine turnovers on the night.
Despite not being as lethal from a scoring standpoint, the Mavericks' first-round pick still managed to dish out seven assists, secure six rebounds, and record a pair of blocks.
Tuesday's contest was one of the rare blemishes in what has been a tremendous rookie season for Doncic. The Mavericks rookie standout is averaging 20.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 5.6 assists while shooting 34.3 percent from long-range. Because of this, Doncic is one of the top picks for the NBA Rookie of the Year award along with Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young.
It'll be worth monitoring Doncic's injury going forward and how the Mavericks will end up utilizing him from here on out as they will be back in action on Thursday night against the Nuggets (10:30 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with NBA League Pass add-on).
After all, Dallas has just a 27-40 record and is out of the playoff picture as the regular season winds down.
