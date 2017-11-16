Mavericks sign Antonius Cleveland, waive Gian Clavell

Cleveland rocks.

The Dallas Mavericks have signed Antonius Cleveland according to The Vertical’s Shams Charania. In order to make room, Dallas has waived Gian Clavell. Cleveland will assume Clavell’s two-way roster spot. Clavell appeared in seven games for the Mavericks this season.

Cleveland, who is 6-foot-6 and 23 years old, joins the team from the Santa Cruz Warriors of the G League. He signed with Golden State in preseason after going undrafted this summer. He was waived by the Warriors and sent to their G League affiliate after one preseason game.

Prior to signing with the Warriors, Cleveland played with the Portland Trail Blazers in Summer League. There he averaged 5.83 points on 40.3 percent shooting and 1.67 rebounds in 14.7 minutes per game. He also shot 33 percent on 3-pointers.

Cleveland played all four years at Southeast Missouri State. During his senior year, he averaged 16.64 points on 54.3 percent shooting — including 38.4 percent from behind the arc, 5.12 rebounds, 2.21 assists, and 1.42 steals.

With Dorian Finney-Smith sidelined for the foreseeable future, Cleveland fills a desperate need for a body on the wing. In recent days, head coach Rick Carlisle joked about the need to find players that can help the team.

“We’re in the market for anybody that can help us — guys on two-ways, guys on one-ways — you know, anyone,” Carlisle said.

Maybe Cleveland is one of those guys.