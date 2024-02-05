A cross-conference showdown has the Dallas Mavericks (26-23) and the Philadelphia 76ers (30-18) colliding on Monday. The Mavericks have dropped three of their last four games as on Saturday, the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Mavs 129-117. Likewise, Philadelphia has hit a wall as it has lost five of its last six games. On Feb. 3, the Brooklyn Nets outlasted the Sixers 136-121. Luka Doncic (ankle) is questionable for Dallas, with Dereck Lively II (nasal) ruled out. Joel Embiid (knee) and De'Anthony Melton (back) are out for the Sixers, with Tobias Harris (illness) questionable.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia. Dallas is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Mavericks vs. 76ers odds, per SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 242. Before making any 76ers vs. Mavericks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Mavericks vs. 76ers spread: Dallas -1.5

Mavericks vs. 76ers Over-Under: 242 points

Mavericks vs. 76ers money line: Philadelphia +101, Dallas -120

DAL: Has hit the 1Q Game Total Under in 25 of its last 35 games

PHI: Has only hit the Game Total Under in 24 of its last 62 games



Why the 76ers can cover

Guard Tyrese Maxey is now thrust into a larger role offensively for this club. Maxey has good ball handles with the quickness to get past defenders with ease. The Kentucky product also has a sweet perimeter jumper, averaging a team-high 6.4 assists with 26.2 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. On Feb. 1, Maxey exploded for a career-high 51 points and made seven 3-pointers.

Forward Harris (questionable) provides Philadelphia with a nice three-level scorer. Harris can score off the dribble and is effective from the perimeter. The Tennessee product logs 17.9 points, six boards, and makes 34% of his 3-pointers. In his last outing, Harris tallied 28 points, five boards, and seven assists.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Guard Kyrie Irving (thumb, probable) is one of the best ball handlers in the game. Irving has such a soft touch around the rim and has the ball on a string. The eight-time All-Star has acrobatic finishes in the lane but has a pure jumper as well. He averages 25.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game. He racked up 23 points, six boards, and three assists in his last contest.

Forward Tim Hardaway Jr. has been a knockdown shooter throughout his career. Hardaway Jr. excels off the ball but also puts the ball on the deck and is putting up 18.3 points and 3.7 rebounds per contest. On Jan. 29 versus the Kings, Hardaway Jr. notched 36 points, eight rebounds, and made five threes.

