Mavericks vs. 76ers: Watch NBA online, live stream info, odds, analysis, TV channel

The 76ers (49-30) are not only one game away from their first 50-win campaign since the 2000-01 season, but they also have a chance lock up the No. 3 seed in the East. Philadelphia controls its own destiny after Friday's win over Cleveland. The 76ers are only a half-game ahead of the Cavs in the standings, so any loss the rest of the way could easily push them back down to fourth.

The Mavericks (24-56) are well out of the playoff race, but they can always increase their odds in the NBA Draft lottery with more losses. Dallas has been playing a lot of its younger players lately as it finishes out a disappointing season.

How to watch Mavericks vs. 76ers

Date: Sunday, April 8



Sunday, April 8 Time: 1 p.m. ET



1 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania



Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBA TV



Odds and analysis



Analysis: Even with lofty expectations, the 76ers have surprised the entire league with their recent play. This season has gone perfect for them and they're playing their best basketball right near the start of the postseason.

The Mavericks haven't been a surprise, but this has still been a very disappointing season for them. They've managed to develop some of their young guys, but there are so many veterans on the roster that it's come at the cost of some pretty obvious tanking efforts. Just ask Mark Cuban.

The 76ers should handle Dallas fairly easily. The Mavericks are well coached and can prove a problem against less prepared teams, but Philadelphia has been playing too well lately to slip up here.