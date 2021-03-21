The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 10 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland is 25-16 overall and 14-7 at home, while Dallas is 21-19 overall and 10-10 on the road. The Blazers have dominated this series recently, winning five of their last seven matchups against the Mavericks.

Dallas is favored by two-points in the latest Blazers vs. Mavericks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 228.

Blazers vs. Mavericks spread: Trail Blazers +2

Blazers vs. Mavericks over-under: 228 points

Blazers vs. Mavericks money line: Portland +110, Dallas -130

What you need to know about the Blazers



Portland secured a 125-119 victory over the Mavericks on Friday. Damian Lillard led the charge for the Blazers, finishing with 31 points, six assists and three rebounds. CJ McCollum also had a strong showing against Dallas, recording 32 points, four rebounds and four assists.

The Blazers enter Sunday's showdown averaging 115.0 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA. Portland has won six of its last seven games at home, but the Blazers are just 2-5 against the spread in their last seven contests.

What you need to know about the Mavericks

The Mavericks suffered a loss against the Blazers on Friday despite a strong showing from Luka Doncic, who had 38 points, nine assists and nine rebounds. Doncic enters Sunday's showdown averaging 28.8 points, 9.3 assists and 8.4 rebounds per game. He's had tremendous success against Portland this season, scoring 41 points per game on average.

Dallas has scored 105 or more points in five of its last six games, but the Mavericks are just 3-6 against the spread in their last nine contests on the road. The Mavericks are also just 6-13 against the spread in their last 19 meetings against an opponent from the Western Conference.

How to make Mavericks vs. Blazers picks

