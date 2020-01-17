Mavericks vs. Blazers odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 17 predictions from proven projection model

The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday at the American Airlines Center. Dallas is 26-15 overall and 12-10 at home, while Portland is 18-24 overall and 9-14 on the road. The Mavericks have won three games in a row. The Blazers are aiming for their third consecutive victory. Dallas is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Mavericks vs. Blazers odds, while the over-under is set at 228.5. Before entering any Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The Mavericks narrowly escaped with a victory over Sacramento on Wednesday, 127-123. It was another big night for Luka Doncic, who dropped a triple-double on 25 points, 17 assists, and 15 boards. It was his 12th triple-double of the season.

Dwight Powell is averaging 19 points over the past three games and has reached double digits in six of the past seven. Kristaps Porzingis has missed nine consecutive games with a knee injury.

Meanwhile, Portland was able to sail past Houston on Wednesday, 117-107. Damian Lillard had 25 points and seven assists in addition to seven rebounds. The Blazers held James Harden to 13 points. CJ McCollum added 24 points, Hassan Whiteside had 18 points and 18 rebounds, and Carmelo Anthony finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Portland got away with a 121-119 win the last time the two teams met on October 27.

