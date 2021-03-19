The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 10 p.m. ET on Friday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Rip City is 24-16 overall and 13-7 at home, while Dallas is 21-18 overall and 10-9 on the road. The Blazers won the first meeting of the season on Feb. 14, 121-118.

Dallas is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Blazers vs. Mavericks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 228.

Blazers vs. Mavericks spread: Trail Blazers +3.5

Blazers vs. Mavericks over-under: 228 points

Blazers vs. Mavericks money line: Dallas -165 Portland +145



What you need to know about the Blazers

The Blazers beat the New Orleans Pelicans, 101-93 on Thursday. Damian Lillard shot 6-for-15 from downtown and finished with 36 points and six rebounds. He scored 21 points in the first quarter. Enes Kanter posted a double-double on 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Portland has won six of its past eight games. The 93 points scored by New Orleans was the lowest total allowed by the Blazers this season. Portland is 4-0 when holding opponents under 100 points. Lillard scored 86 points in consecutive games vs. the Pelicans this week.

What you need to know about the Mavericks

The Mavericks didn't have too much trouble with the Los Angeles Clippers at home on Wednesday as they won, 105-89. Luka Doncic finished with 42 points and nine assists along with six rebounds. He scored 22 points in the first half. Dallas is 8-3 (including the playoffs) when Doncic scores 40-plus points.

The Mavericks have won six of their past eight games. Kristaps Porzingis had 13 rebounds and 11 points on Wednesday. Dorian Finney-Smith (personal) is out for Friday's game.

