The Milwaukee Bucks (35-25) and the Dallas Mavericks (32-30) battle in a cross-conference showdown on Wednesday. Dallas lost Kyrie Irving to a torn ACL in Monday's 122-98 loss to the Sacramento Kings, adding to its lengthy injury list. The Bucks have strung along a three-game win streak. Milwaukee defeated the Atlanta Hawks 127-121 in a contest on Tuesday. The Mavs will be without Irving (knee), Anthony Davis (thigh), Daniel Gafford (knee), PJ Washington (ankle) and Dereck Lively II (ankle). Caleb Martin (hip) is questionable.

Tipoff from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee is at 8 p.m. ET. This will be the final contest between these teams this season, and Bucks beat the Mavs, 132-118, on Mar. 1. The Bucks are 10.5-point favorites in the latest Mavericks vs. Bucks odds from SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points scored is 223.5. Before locking in any Bucks vs. Mavericks picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Mavericks vs. Bucks 10,000 times. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Mavs vs. Bucks:

Bucks vs. Mavericks spread: Milwaukee -10.5

Bucks vs. Mavericks over/under: 223.5 points

Bucks vs. Mavericks money line: Milwaukee -422, Dallas +328

DAL: Mavericks are 31-29-2 against the spread this season

MIL: Bucks are 29-31-1 against the spread this season

Bucks vs. Mavericks streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Bucks can cover

Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo uses his power and size to his advantage. Antetokounmpo is second in the NBA in points (30.9), sixth in rebounds (12.1), and eighth in field-goal percentage (60.1%). He's put up 40 double-doubles this season. Antetokounmpo poured in 26 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in Tuesday's win over the Hawks.

Guard Gary Trent Jr. has been a consistent scorer off the bench. Trent Jr. averages 10.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and shoots 42% from 3-point land. On March 1 versus the Mavs, Trent Jr. recorded 20 points, five rebounds and made four 3-pointers. This was his fifth game with at least 20 points this season.

Why the Mavericks can cover

With the Mavs dealing with long list of injuries, they will be relying on guard Klay Thompson. He's still a precise sharpshooter with a quick release. He logs 13.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and makes 40% from downtown. In the March 1 loss to the Bucks, Thompson had 16 points and five dimes.

Guard Max Christie came over in the trade with Los Angeles and gives this team an athletic player in the backcourt. He averages 9.4 points and three rebounds this season. The 22-year-old scored at least 10 points in nine of his 12 games with the Mavs. In his last contest, Christie supplied 10 points, five rebounds and four assists.

How to make Mavericks vs. Bucks picks

The model projects 216 combined points, leaning Under the total.

The model's simulations favor one side of the spread in well over 60% of simulations.

