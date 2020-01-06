Mavericks vs. Bulls live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Chicago @ Dallas

Current Records: Chicago 13-23; Dallas 22-13

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks are 6-2 against the Chicago Bulls since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Dallas has the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome Chicago at 8:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center. The Mavericks are the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last matchup, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

Dallas fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. Dallas lost to Charlotte 123-120. The Mavericks got a solid performance out of PG Luka Doncic, who dropped a triple-double on 39 points, 12 rebounds, and ten assists; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. Doncic's night made it three games in a row now in which he has scored at least 31 points.

Meanwhile, Chicago opened the new year with a less-than-successful 111-104 defeat to the Boston Celtics on Saturday. Chicago's loss came about despite a quality game from PG Zach LaVine, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 35 points.

The losses put the Mavericks at 22-13 and the Bulls at 13-23. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Mavericks rank third in the league when it comes to points per game, with 116.6 on average. Less enviably, the Bulls have only been able to knock down 42.90% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Bulls.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Fox Sports - Southwest

Fox Sports - Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.50

Odds

The Mavericks are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 216

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Dallas have won six out of their last eight games against Chicago.