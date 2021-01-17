The Chicago Bulls will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at American Airlines Arena. The Bulls are 4-8 overall and 3-5 on the road, while Dallas is 6-5 overall and 2-1 at home. The Bulls are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games as an underdog. The Mavericks, meanwhile, are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games following an against-the-spread win.

The Bulls are 1-3-1 against the spread in the last 5 meetings in Dallas. Dallas is favored by seven-points in the latest Bulls vs. Mavericks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 227. Before you make any Mavericks vs. Bulls picks and predictions, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it is also on a stunning 67-38 roll on top-rated picks against the spread, returning almost $2,500 on those selections alone.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bulls vs. Mavericks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Bulls vs. Mavericks:

Bulls vs. Mavericks spread: Mavericks -7

Bulls vs. Mavericks over-under: 227 points

Bulls vs. Mavericks money line: Mavericks -280, Bulls +240

What you need to know about the Bulls



Chicago has lost four straight, including a 127-125 overtime loss on Friday against the Thunder. Zach LaVine scored 35 points in the loss, and Coby White added 22. LaVine leads Chicago in scoring at 28.3 points per game, while Wendell Carter Jr. pulls down 8.1 rebounds and White dishes 6.3 assists per outing. The Bulls are second-to-last in the NBA in scoring defense, allowing 121.6 points per game.

However, the Bulls are averaging 116.8 points per game on offense this season, which ranks fourth in the NBA. Chicago has also fared well against the spread, covering the number in five of its last six games.

What you need to know about the Mavericks

Dallas saw a four-game winning streak snapped on Friday in a 112-109 loss to Milwaukee. Luka Doncic recorded a triple-double in the loss, scoring 28 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing 13 assists. Doncic leads the Mavericks with 27.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game.

Dallas features one of the most suffocating defense in the league, giving up just 105.1 points per game, which ranks third in the NBA. The Mavericks are also 5-0 against the spread in their last five games.

How to make Mavericks vs. Bulls picks

The model has simulated Bulls vs. Mavericks 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Mavericks vs. Bulls? And which side of the spread cashes in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Bulls vs. Mavericks spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.