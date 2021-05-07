Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Dallas

Current Records: Cleveland 21-45; Dallas 38-28

What to Know

After a five-game homestand, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be on the road. They will square off against the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET Friday at American Airlines Center. The Cavaliers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Dallas and are hoping to record their first victory since April 1 of 2018.

It's hard to picture a worse defeat than the 141-105 bruising that Cleveland suffered against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. Cleveland was down 102-80 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Power forward Kevin Love (18 points) and power forward Dean Wade (16 points) were the top scorers for Cleveland.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Dallas proved too difficult a challenge. The Mavericks narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Nets 113-109. Dallas' center Dwight Powell filled up the stat sheet, posting a double-double on 12 points and ten boards along with five assists.

The Cavaliers are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Now might not be the best time to take Cleveland against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past eight consecutive games.

Cleveland is now 21-45 while Dallas sits at 38-28. The Mavericks are 21-16 after wins this season, and Cleveland is 12-32 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Bally Sports - Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mavericks are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Dallas and Cleveland both have five wins in their last ten games.