The Cleveland Cavaliers will visit the Dallas Mavericks in a cross-conference matchup on Wednesday's NBA schedule. Dallas is 18-12 overall and 8-6 at home, while Cleveland is 17-13 overall and 8-6 on the road. The Cavs swept the two-game season series last year and have won the last two meetings in Dallas. The Mavs are 16-14 against the spread in the 2023-24 NBA season, while Cleveland is 14-15 versus the number.

Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center in Dallas. The Mavs favored by 3.5 points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Mavericks odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 230.5 points. Before entering any Mavericks vs. Cavaliers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 10 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 103-55 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning well over $4,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Cleveland vs. Dallas. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Cavaliers vs. Mavericks:

Mavericks vs. Cavaliers spread: Mavericks -3.5

Mavericks vs. Cavaliers over/under: 230.5 points

Mavericks vs. Cavaliers money line: Mavericks: -164, Cavaliers: +138

Mavericks vs. Cavaliers picks: See picks at SportsLine

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 15 to 5 on the offensive boards, a fact the Cavaliers proved on Saturday. They took down the Chicago Bulls 109-95. The Cavaliers can attribute much of their success to Jarrett Allen, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 17 rebounds, with those 17 boards setting a new season-high for him.

The Cavs may need another huge effort from Allen tonight as four of the team's five leading scorers may not suit up. Darius Garland (jaw) and Evan Mobley (knee) are already ruled out, while leading scorer Donovan Mitchell (illness), as well as Caris LeVert (knee) are both listed as questionable. However, the Cavs have performed well with their backs against the wall on the road, going 6-2 against the spread as an away underdog. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about the Mavericks

Meanwhile, Dallas enjoyed a cozy 128-114 win over the Phoenix Suns on Monday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Mavericks. It was another big night for Luka Doncic, who dropped a double-double on 50 points and 15 assists, also adding six rebounds, four steals and three blocks. Those 50 points set a new season-high mark for him.

Doncic (quad) is listed as questionable for Wednesday, while Kyrie Irving (heel) remains out. Dallas possesses one of the league's most efficient offenses as it commits the fewest turnovers per game while also making the second-most 3-pointers per night. While the Mavs are just 3-8 ATS as an underdog, they are favored in this one and boast a 13-6 against the spread record as a favorite. See which team to pick here.

Key Betting Info

The Cavaliers have performed about as expected as the underdog this season and currently sit at 5-7 as such. Meanwhile, the Mavericks have covered in seven of their last 11 games overall.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Cavaliers are 6-2 against the spread in their last 8 games as the road underdog.

The Mavericks are 6-2 against the spread in their last 8 games when the spread was between -5.5 to -2.5.

The Mavericks are 13-6 against the spread in their last 19 games when favored.

How to make Mavericks vs. Cavaliers picks

The model has simulated Mavs vs. Cavs 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Cavaliers vs. Mavericks, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cavs vs. Mavs spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 103-55 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.