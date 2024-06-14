The Dallas Mavericks will try to keep their season alive when they face the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night. Boston can clinch its 18th NBA championship after taking a 3-0 lead in the series with a 106-99 win in Game 3 on Wednesday. NBA teams have gone 156-0 when taking a 3-0 lead in any best-of-seven series, and Boston is riding a 10-game winning streak. Which players should you back with your NBA Finals prop bets on Friday night?

Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center. SportsLine consensus lists Dallas as a 1-point favorite in the latest Mavericks vs. Celtics odds, while the over/under is 211.5.

Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Celtics vs. Mavs:

Mavericks vs. Celtics spread: Dallas -1

Mavericks vs. Celtics over/under: 211.5 points

Mavericks vs. Celtics money line: Boston -111, Dallas -108

BOS: 6-0-1 ATS in its last seven games against Dallas

DAL: 5-1 ATS in its last six games played on a Friday

Top NBA player props for Game 4 of Mavericks vs. Celtics

After examining dozens of NBA player props for Celtics vs. Mavericks, we can tell you SportsLine AI says Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving goes Over 24.5 total points (-114). Irving averaged 25.6 points per game during the regular season, but his average has dipped to 22.6 points in the postseason. However, he is coming off his third-highest scoring game of the playoffs, pouring in 35 points in Game 3.

Irving attempted a team-high 28 shots, and he went 4 of 6 from beyond the arc. He played a whopping 45 minutes to match his playoff high this season, so volume should not be an issue again with the Mavericks' season hanging in the balance. Irving flew over this prop total on Wednesday and the AI PickBot has him going over the total again on Friday. See which team to pick here.

