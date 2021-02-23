Who's Playing

Boston @ Dallas

Current Records: Boston 15-15; Dallas 14-15

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks haven't won a game against the Boston Celtics since Nov. 24 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. Dallas is getting right back to it as they host Boston at 7:30 p.m. ET Feb. 23 at American Airlines Center. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.

The Mavericks were able to grind out a solid win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, winning 102-92. Dallas' small forward Tim Hardaway Jr. looked sharp as he shot 7-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points. Hardaway Jr. had some trouble finding his footing against the Portland Trail Blazers last week, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Boston fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 120-115. Boston was up 63-47 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Point guard Kemba Walker wasn't much of a difference maker for the Celtics; Cardiac Kemba finished with 14 points on 5-for-21 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

The Mavericks' victory brought them up to 14-15 while Boston's loss pulled them down to 15-15. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Dallas ranks fourth in the league when it comes to fouls drawn per game, with 21.7 on average. Less enviably, Boston is fifth worst in the league in fouls per game, with 21.4 on average.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Celtics are a slight 1-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Boston have won seven out of their last ten games against Dallas.