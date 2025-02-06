The Boston Celtics (36-15) and the Dallas Mavericks (26-25) are set to square off in a cross-conference showdown on Thursday. The Celtics are currently on a four-game win streak. On Tuesday, Boston traveled to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 112-105. On the other side, Dallas is on a three-game losing skid. On Feb. 4, the Philadelphia 76ers topped the Mavs 118-116. Jrue Holiday (shoulder) is questionable for Boston. Dwight Powell (hip) and P.J. Washington (personal) are out for the Mavs. Newly-acquired Anthony Davis (abdomen) is questionable for Dallas.

Tipoff from TD Garden in Boston is at 7:30 p.m. ET. Boston is a 10-point favorite in the latest Mavericks vs. Celtics odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 230. Before locking in any Celtics vs. Mavericks picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Mavericks vs. Celtics 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Mavs vs. Celtics:

Mavericks vs. Celtics spread: Boston -10

Mavericks vs. Celtics over/under: 230 points

Mavericks vs. Celtics money line: Boston -488, Dallas +370

BOS: The Celtics are 20-30-1 against the spread this season

DAL: The Mavs are 24-25-2 against the spread this season

Mavericks vs. Celtics streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Celtics can cover

Guard Jaylen Brown is an athletic ball handler and scorer. Brown averages 23.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. The 28-year-old has scored 20-plus points in five of the last six games. On Jan. 31 versus the New Orleans Pelicans, Brown had 28 points, six rebounds, and four assists.

Guard Derrick White is a two-way playmaker for Boston. White has a jumper that spaces the floor while being an active defender. The Colorado product logs 16.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game. He's racked up 20-plus points in three of his last five games. In Tuesday's win over the Cavs, White had 20 points, five boards, and knocked down six 3-pointers.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Guard Kyrie Irving has terrific ball handles which can help him create an open look on the offensive end of the floor. Irving leads the team with 24.5 points per game to go along with 4.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists. He's scored 25-plus points in three straight games. In their last contest, Irving had 34 points, nine rebounds, and four assists.

Center Daniel Gafford has been an active and effective playmaker in the frontcourt. Gafford averages 12.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. He's also fourth in the league in field-goal percentage (69.9%). The 26-year-old has recorded a double-double in three of his last five games. On Jan. 31 versus the Pistons, Gafford had 16 points, 10 rebounds, and five blocks.

How to make Mavericks vs. Celtics picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Mavs vs. Celtics and is leaning Over the total, projecting 234 combined points.

So who wins Mavericks vs. Celtics on Thursday?