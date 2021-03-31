The Boston Celtics look to avoid being swept in the season series when they take on the Dallas Mavericks in a marquee NBA matchup on Wednesday. The Celtics (23-24), seventh in the Eastern Conference and fourth in the Atlantic Division, are 7-11 against Western Conference teams this season. The Mavericks (24-21), seventh in the Western Conference and first in the Southwest Division, have had some success against the Eastern Conference, going 9-7 so far this season. Dallas won the first meeting of the year against Boston, a 110-107 victory on its home court.

Mavericks vs. Celtics spread: Mavericks -1

Mavericks vs. Celtics over-under: 224.5 points

Mavericks vs. Celtics money line: Mavericks -115, Celtics -105

DAL: G Josh Richardson dished out his 1,000th career assist at New Orleans on Saturday

BOS: Is 3-4 at home against Western Conference opponents this season

Why the Celtics can cover



Boston is led by forward Jayson Tatum, who leads the team in points (25.3) and minutes per game (35.6). He is also averaging 6.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.3 steals, and is connecting on 45.1 percent of his field goals. He scored a season-high 40 points against Toronto earlier in the year, and was named to his second straight All-Star Game. He was added as a starter after Kevin Durant missed the game due to injury.

Also powering the Celtics is shooting guard Jaylen Brown, who is averaging 24.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He is questionable with a left hip contusion, but is connecting on 48.4 percent of his field goals, including 39.2 percent of his 3-pointers, and 76.2 percent of his free throws. Brown, who was named an All-Star reserve for the first time, recorded a career-high 42 points against Memphis on Dec. 30 on a career-high 7-of-10 from 3-point range, and then matched that point total against Philadelphia on Jan. 22.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Despite that, Boston isn't a lock to cover the Mavericks vs. Celtics spread. That's because Dallas has had some success against Eastern Conference opponents and is 5-4 on the road against them this season. Guard Luka Doncic powers the Mavericks, averaging 28.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, nine assists and one steal per game. In his last game at Oklahoma City on Monday, he scored 25 points on 9-of-17 shooting. He also grabbed three rebounds, dished out seven assists and registered two steals in 28 minutes of action.

Another force for the Mavericks is Kristaps Porzingis. The 7-3 center is averaging 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 blocks per game. Against the Thunder he connected on 9-of-15 field goals, including 2-of-6 from 3-point range, grabbed nine rebounds and recorded a career-high-tying five assists in 27 minutes of action. He collected a career-high-tying 18 rebounds to go with 31 points vs. Indiana on Friday. Earlier this season, Porzingis scored a season-high 36 points on a career-high eight 3-pointers against the New Orleans Pelicans on Feb. 21. He has eight games with 25 or more points and has 11 double-doubles on the year.

