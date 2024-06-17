Game 5 of the NBA Finals features the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics clashing on Monday. The Mavs finally secured a win, topping the Celtics 122-84 in Game 4 to make the series 3-1. This was Boston's first loss since May 9 in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Kristaps Porzingis (leg) is questionable for Boston in Game 5.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden in Boston. The Celtics are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Mavericks vs. Celtics odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 209.5. Before making any Celtics vs. Mavericks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Mavericks vs. Celtics spread: Boston -6.5

Mavericks vs. Celtics over/under: 209.5 points

Mavericks vs. Celtics money line: Boston -267, Dallas +217

BOS: The Celtics are 5-0 in their past five games at home

DAL: The Mavs are 1-7 in their last eight games against Boston

Why the Celtics can cover

Guard Jaylen Brown has played at a high level throughout the NBA playoffs. Brown has a quick first step to explode to the rim but has a smooth jumper from the outside. The California product also uses his length to be a disruptive defender. In the 2024 NBA playoffs, Brown is averaging 24.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. In the Game 3 victory, the 27-year-old finished with 30 points, eight boards, and eight assists.

Guard Jrue Holiday is a veteran playmaker in Boston's backcourt. Holiday plays with terrific instincts to defend multiple positions. The UCLA product can also score from all three levels when needed. In the 2024 NBA Finals, Holiday is averaging 14.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game. In the Game 2 win, he stuffed the stat sheet with 26 points and 11 rebounds. See which team to pick here.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Guard Luka Doncic can control the pace and is an all-around threat. Doncic has a knack for drawing contact to get to the free throw line but he also has a smooth jumper. The five-time All-Star owns dynamic passing ability. In the 2024 NBA Finals, Doncic averages 29.5 points, eight rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.5 steals per game. In the Game 4 win, he finished with 29 points, five boards and five assists.

Guard Kyrie Irving is one of the best ball handlers and shot-creators in the league. He has an explosive first step to blow by defenders. The Duke product can score from all over the floor with ease and is a crafty finisher in the lane. He averages 22.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and five assists per game in the 2024 NBA playoffs. In his last outing, Irving had 21 points, four rebounds and six assists. See which team to pick here.

How to make Celtics vs. Mavericks picks

