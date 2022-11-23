The Dallas Mavericks (9-7) and the Boston Celtics (13-4) battle in a cross-conference matchup on Wednesday night. Dallas has lost two of its last three games, including a 98-97 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. On the flip side, Boston had its nine-game win streak halted in its previous contest as on Monday, the Celtics fell to the Chicago Bulls 121-107. Jayson Tatum (ankle) is questionable for Boston while Spencer Dinwiddie (shoulder) is questionable and Maxi Kleber (back) is doubtful for the Mavs.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at the TD Garden in Boston. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Celtics as a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Mavericks vs. Celtics odds. The over/under for total points is set at 218.5.

Mavericks vs. Celtics spread: Boston -4.5



Mavericks vs. Celtics Over-Under: 218.5 points

Mavericks vs. Celtics money line: Boston -190, Dallas +158

DAL: Mavericks are 35-15-1 ATS in their last 51 games following a straight-up loss

BOS: Celtics are 4-1 ATS in their last five Wednesday games

Why the Celtics can cover

Despite battling an ankle injury, Tatum is off to a fantastic start this year. The three-time All-Star has a polished and diverse offensive gameplan that allows him to break down the defense. The 24-year-old owns great one-on-one prowess inside the arc, and he is sixth in the NBA in scoring (30.2) with 7.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. In his last game, he finished with 28 points, 11 boards, and seven dimes.

Guard Malcolm Brogdon brings tremendous versatility to the backcourt. Brogdon has a high IQ and knows the right play to make. The Virginia product plays lights out on defense and has a knack for steals. He averages 13.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per contest. In the loss to the Chicago Bulls, he amassed 23 points and six assists.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Guard Luka Doncic is an all-around weapon for this ball club that impacts the game in a multitude of ways. The three-time All-Star is an excellent ball handler with outstanding court vision, and he knows his way around screens to use them to his advantage. Doncic is first in the NBA in scoring (33.5), tied for 7th in rebounds (9.1), and fourth in assists (8.1). On Nov. 18, he finished with 33 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists.

Center Christian Wood is a versatile big man with a good face-up game. Wood has the ability to drive the ball from the perimeter and finish. The UNLV product is fairly disruptive on the defensive end and plays with high energy. He averages 16.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, and on Nov. 18, Wood dropped 28 points and eight boards.

