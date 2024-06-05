Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving reached the 30-point mark three times in five games against Minnesota during the Western Conference finals, and he will try to maintain that momentum against the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals on Thursday. Irving had 36 points, five assists and four rebounds in the series-clinching win over the Timberwolves, finishing without a turnover for the first time in 12 games. His scoring average has dipped from 25.6 points in the regular season to 22.8 points in the postseason, despite his three high-scoring games against Minnesota. Which side of his prop total should you back with your NBA Finals prop bets?

Meanwhile, Celtics forward Jayson Tatum leads Boston with 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. His prop total is 26.5 points for Game 1

Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Mavs vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. Mavericks spread: Boston -6.5

Celtics vs. Mavericks over/under: 214.5 points

Celtics vs. Mavericks money line: Boston -250, Dallas +205

BOS: 26-21-2 ATS this season at home

DAL: 34-16 ATS this season on the road

Top NBA player props for Game 1 of Celtics vs. Mavericks

After examining dozens of NBA player props for Mavericks vs. Celtics, we can tell you SportsLine AI says Celtics guard Derrick White goes Over 23.5 total points + rebounds + assists (-106). White has stepped up in the playoffs as Boston's third-leading scorer, averaging 17.8 points, 4.6 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game. He has scored in double figures in all but one game this postseason, including a 16-point effort in a series-clinching win over Indiana in the Eastern Conference finals.

White is averaging 26.5 points + rebounds + assists during the playoffs, finishing with at least four rebounds in six straight games. He has also dished out at least three assists in each of his last nine outings, including nine in Game 1 against Indiana. The 29-year-old is averaging nearly 30 points plus rebounds plus assists in his last five home games and the AI PickBot has him going Over 23.5 on Thursday. See which team to pick here.

