Mavericks vs. Clippers: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
How to watch Mavericks vs. Clippers basketball game
Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Dallas
Current Records: Los Angeles 30-13; Dallas 27-15
What to Know
After a few days' rest for both teams, the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Clippers will meet up at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at American Airlines Center. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.
Dallas beat the Portland Trail Blazers 120-112 last Friday. It was another big night for SG Luka Doncic, who shot 8-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 35 points, seven dimes and eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the New Orleans Pelicans 133-130. Los Angeles can attribute much of their success to SF Kawhi Leonard, who had 39 points and six assists along with six boards and five steals, and G Lou Williams, who had 32 points and five assists. Leonard's night made it five games in a row now in which he has scored at least 30 points.
The Mavericks are now 27-15 while the Clippers sit at 30-13. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Dallas enters the game with 116.7 points per game on average, good for third best in the league. Los Angeles is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the matchup boasting the fourth most points per game in the league at 116.2. Tune in for what's sure to be a high-scoring contest.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: NBA TV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Los Angeles have won ten out of their last 16 games against Dallas.
- Nov 26, 2019 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Dallas 99
- Feb 25, 2019 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Dallas 112
- Jan 22, 2019 - Dallas 106 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Dec 20, 2018 - Los Angeles 125 vs. Dallas 121
- Dec 02, 2018 - Dallas 114 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Feb 05, 2018 - Los Angeles 104 vs. Dallas 101
- Dec 02, 2017 - Dallas 108 vs. Los Angeles 82
- Nov 01, 2017 - Los Angeles 119 vs. Dallas 98
- Apr 05, 2017 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Dallas 101
- Mar 23, 2017 - Dallas 97 vs. Los Angeles 95
- Dec 23, 2016 - Dallas 90 vs. Los Angeles 88
- Nov 23, 2016 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Dallas 104
- Apr 10, 2016 - Los Angeles 98 vs. Dallas 91
- Mar 07, 2016 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Dallas 90
- Nov 11, 2015 - Dallas 118 vs. Los Angeles 108
- Oct 29, 2015 - Los Angeles 104 vs. Dallas 88
