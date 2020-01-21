Mavericks vs. Clippers: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Dallas

Current Records: Los Angeles 30-13; Dallas 27-15

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Clippers will meet up at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at American Airlines Center. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.

Dallas beat the Portland Trail Blazers 120-112 last Friday. It was another big night for SG Luka Doncic, who shot 8-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 35 points, seven dimes and eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the New Orleans Pelicans 133-130. Los Angeles can attribute much of their success to SF Kawhi Leonard, who had 39 points and six assists along with six boards and five steals, and G Lou Williams, who had 32 points and five assists. Leonard's night made it five games in a row now in which he has scored at least 30 points.

The Mavericks are now 27-15 while the Clippers sit at 30-13. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Dallas enters the game with 116.7 points per game on average, good for third best in the league. Los Angeles is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the matchup boasting the fourth most points per game in the league at 116.2. Tune in for what's sure to be a high-scoring contest.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Los Angeles have won ten out of their last 16 games against Dallas.