Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Dallas
Current Records: Los Angeles 26-15; Dallas 20-18
What to Know
The Los Angeles Clippers' road trip will continue as they head to American Airlines Center at 9:30 p.m. ET Wednesday to face off against the Dallas Mavericks. The contest is expected to be a close one, with the Clippers going off at just a 2.5-point favorite.
Dallas is out to make up for these teams' game on Monday. Los Angeles walked away with a 109-99 victory. Their small forward Kawhi Leonard did his thing and had 22 points and seven assists along with eight rebounds.
Los Angeles' win brought them up to 26-15 while Dallas' loss pulled them down to 20-18. Los Angeles is 13-12 after wins this season, and the Mavericks are 9-8 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Clippers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Los Angeles have won 17 out of their last 26 games against Dallas.
- Mar 15, 2021 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Dallas 99
- Dec 27, 2020 - Dallas 124 vs. Los Angeles 73
- Aug 30, 2020 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Dallas 97
- Aug 25, 2020 - Los Angeles 154 vs. Dallas 111
- Aug 23, 2020 - Dallas 135 vs. Los Angeles 133
- Aug 21, 2020 - Los Angeles 130 vs. Dallas 122
- Aug 19, 2020 - Dallas 127 vs. Los Angeles 114
- Aug 17, 2020 - Los Angeles 118 vs. Dallas 110
- Aug 06, 2020 - Los Angeles 126 vs. Dallas 111
- Jan 21, 2020 - Los Angeles 110 vs. Dallas 107
- Nov 26, 2019 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Dallas 99
- Feb 25, 2019 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Dallas 112
- Jan 22, 2019 - Dallas 106 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Dec 20, 2018 - Los Angeles 125 vs. Dallas 121
- Dec 02, 2018 - Dallas 114 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Feb 05, 2018 - Los Angeles 104 vs. Dallas 101
- Dec 02, 2017 - Dallas 108 vs. Los Angeles 82
- Nov 01, 2017 - Los Angeles 119 vs. Dallas 98
- Apr 05, 2017 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Dallas 101
- Mar 23, 2017 - Dallas 97 vs. Los Angeles 95
- Dec 23, 2016 - Dallas 90 vs. Los Angeles 88
- Nov 23, 2016 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Dallas 104
- Apr 10, 2016 - Los Angeles 98 vs. Dallas 91
- Mar 07, 2016 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Dallas 90
- Nov 11, 2015 - Dallas 118 vs. Los Angeles 108
- Oct 29, 2015 - Los Angeles 104 vs. Dallas 88