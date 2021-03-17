Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Dallas

Current Records: Los Angeles 26-15; Dallas 20-18

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers' road trip will continue as they head to American Airlines Center at 9:30 p.m. ET Wednesday to face off against the Dallas Mavericks. The contest is expected to be a close one, with the Clippers going off at just a 2.5-point favorite.

Dallas is out to make up for these teams' game on Monday. Los Angeles walked away with a 109-99 victory. Their small forward Kawhi Leonard did his thing and had 22 points and seven assists along with eight rebounds.

Los Angeles' win brought them up to 26-15 while Dallas' loss pulled them down to 20-18. Los Angeles is 13-12 after wins this season, and the Mavericks are 9-8 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Clippers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won 17 out of their last 26 games against Dallas.