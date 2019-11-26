Mavericks vs. Clippers: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Mavericks vs. Clippers basketball game
Who's Playing
Dallas (home) vs. Los Angeles (away)
Current Records: Dallas 11-5; Los Angeles 12-5
What to Know
The Los Angeles Clippers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at American Airlines Center. Each of these teams will be battling to keep their five-game winning streak alive.
The Clippers took their contest against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday by a conclusive 134-109 score. No one put up better numbers for Los Angeles than PF Montrezl Harrell, who really brought his A game. He dropped a double-double on 34 points and 12 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Dallas didn't have too much trouble with the Houston Rockets as they won 137-123. SG Luka Doncic and G Tim Hardaway Jr. were among the main playmakers for Dallas as the former posted a double-double on 41 points and ten assists in addition to six boards and the latter shot 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 31 points and five dimes. That's six consecutive double-doubles for Doncic.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Los Angeles are expected to win a tight contest. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.
Their wins bumped Los Angeles to 12-5 and Dallas to 11-5. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Clippers enter the game with 48.9 rebounds per game on average, good for second best in the league. The Mavericks have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the matchup boasting the second most points per game in the league at 119.1. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports - Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $55.00
Odds
The Clippers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Mavericks.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: 228
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Los Angeles have won nine out of their last 15 games against Dallas.
- Feb 25, 2019 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Dallas 112
- Jan 22, 2019 - Dallas 106 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Dec 20, 2018 - Los Angeles 125 vs. Dallas 121
- Dec 02, 2018 - Dallas 114 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Feb 05, 2018 - Los Angeles 104 vs. Dallas 101
- Dec 02, 2017 - Dallas 108 vs. Los Angeles 82
- Nov 01, 2017 - Los Angeles 119 vs. Dallas 98
- Apr 05, 2017 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Dallas 101
- Mar 23, 2017 - Dallas 97 vs. Los Angeles 95
- Dec 23, 2016 - Dallas 90 vs. Los Angeles 88
- Nov 23, 2016 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Dallas 104
- Apr 10, 2016 - Los Angeles 98 vs. Dallas 91
- Mar 07, 2016 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Dallas 90
- Nov 11, 2015 - Dallas 118 vs. Los Angeles 108
- Oct 29, 2015 - Los Angeles 104 vs. Dallas 88
