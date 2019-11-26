Mavericks vs. Clippers: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Dallas (home) vs. Los Angeles (away)

Current Records: Dallas 11-5; Los Angeles 12-5

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at American Airlines Center. Each of these teams will be battling to keep their five-game winning streak alive.

The Clippers took their contest against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday by a conclusive 134-109 score. No one put up better numbers for Los Angeles than PF Montrezl Harrell, who really brought his A game. He dropped a double-double on 34 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Dallas didn't have too much trouble with the Houston Rockets as they won 137-123. SG Luka Doncic and G Tim Hardaway Jr. were among the main playmakers for Dallas as the former posted a double-double on 41 points and ten assists in addition to six boards and the latter shot 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 31 points and five dimes. That's six consecutive double-doubles for Doncic.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Los Angeles are expected to win a tight contest. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.

Their wins bumped Los Angeles to 12-5 and Dallas to 11-5. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Clippers enter the game with 48.9 rebounds per game on average, good for second best in the league. The Mavericks have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the matchup boasting the second most points per game in the league at 119.1. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Fox Sports - Southwest

Fox Sports - Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $55.00

Odds

The Clippers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Mavericks.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: 228

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won nine out of their last 15 games against Dallas.