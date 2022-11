Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Dallas

Current Records: Los Angeles 8-6; Dallas 7-5

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 8:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at American Airlines Center after having had a few days off. Dallas is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Mavericks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 117-112 this past Saturday. Point guard Luka Doncic had a dynamite game for Dallas; he dropped a triple-double on 42 points, 13 boards, and ten assists. Doncic now has three triple-doubles this season.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles didn't have too much trouble with the Houston Rockets on the road on Monday as they won 122-106. It was another big night for Los Angeles' small forward Paul George, who had 22 points and five assists in addition to eight rebounds.

Dallas is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-7-2 against the spread when favored.

The Mavericks are now 7-5 while the Clippers sit at 8-6. Dallas is 3-3 after wins this year, Los Angeles 4-3.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Odds

The Mavericks are a solid 7-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won 22 out of their last 38 games against Dallas.