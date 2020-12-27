The Los Angeles Clippers face the Dallas Mavericks in a battle between projected playoff teams on Sunday afternoon. The Clippers began the season with two impressive victories, toppling the Lakers on opening night and snatching a road win over the Nuggets on Christmas. In contrast, Dallas is looking for its first win of the season after road losses to the Lakers and Suns. From an injury standpoint, Kristaps Porzingis (knee) is out for the Mavericks and Marcus Morris (knee) is out for the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard (mouth) is officially listed as questionable.

Tip-off is at 3:30 p.m. ET at the STAPLES Center. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Clippers as five-point home favorites, holding steady from the opening line, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 230 in the latest Mavericks vs. Clippers odds.

Mavericks vs. Clippers spread: Clippers -5

Mavericks vs. Clippers over-under: 230 points

Mavericks vs. Clippers money line: Clippers -200, Mavericks -175

DAL: The Mavericks are 20-12-2 against the spread in the last 34 road games

LAC: The Clippers are 18-14 against the spread in the last 32 home games

Why the Mavericks can cover

The Mavericks are led by an elite offensive creator in Luka Doncic. While it could be argued that Doncic has not been his best self through two games, he is still averaging 29.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists per contest, which speaks to his overall effectiveness. Last season, Doncic made the jump to elite status, and he brought the Mavericks with him offensively, as Dallas produced the NBA's best offensive efficiency.

Dallas sacrificed some of its offensive upside in the offseason, especially in moving on from Seth Curry, but the Mavericks are a more balanced group. Josh Richardson is already showing himself to be a key contributor, ranking second on the team in scoring (14.5 points per game) and bringing impressive perimeter defense. Overall, Dallas is a top-10 team in turnover creation defensively, prompting a giveaway on 17.6 percent of possessions, and the Clippers are turning the ball over at an alarming rate this season, giving the ball to the opponent on 18.7 percent of possessions.

Why the Clippers can cover

The Clippers are lights-out offensively at the moment, scoring almost 1.2 points per possession through two games. Los Angeles is shooting 42.3 percent from three-point range as a team and, from a matchup standpoint, the Clippers should be able to generate open looks against a Mavericks team yielding 43.5 percent from long range to its opponents. Overall, the Clippers own a top-five effective field goal shooting mark of 60.1 percent, and they are also a top-five rebounding team thus far, snatching 29.3 percent of their own missed shots.

Defensively, the task is difficult against a potent Mavericks offense, but the Clippers are generating a turnover on 16.5 percent of possessions through two games. Los Angeles has multiple options to defend Doncic and, with the team's acumen and physicality, the Clippers are able to contest shots at a high level. In fact, the Clippers are allowing only 30.8 percent shooting from three-point range against a pair of quality opponents in the Lakers and Nuggets.

