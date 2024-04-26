The No. 5 seed Dallas Mavericks are hosting the No. 4 seed Los Angeles Clippers in a pivotal Game 3 matchup in the 2024 NBA playoffs on Friday night. After dropping the first game, the Mavs bounced back with a win before heading back to Dallas. In Game 2, Dallas defeated the Clippers 96-93. Kawhi Leonard (knee) is questionable for the Clippers. Tim Hardaway (ankle) is out and Daniel Gafford (back) is questionable for the Mavericks.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center in Dallas. The Mavericks are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Clippers vs. Mavericks odds via SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 211.5. Before making any Mavericks vs. Clippers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Mavs vs. Clippers and just locked in its picks and NBA playoff predictions. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Clippers vs. Mavs:

Mavericks vs. Clippers spread: Dallas -4.5

Mavericks vs. Clippers over/under: 211.5 points

Mavericks vs. Clippers money line: Dallas -194, Los Angeles +162

DAL: 34-19 ATS this season at home

LAC: 3-2 ATS this season against the Mavs

Why the Mavericks can cover

Guard Luka Doncic continues to show why he's one of the best players in the NBA. The 25-year-old threads the needle as a passer while scoring from all three levels with consistency. Through two games in this series, he leads the team in scoring (32.5), rebounds (9.5) and assists (7.5). In the Game 2 win, Doncic had 32 points, six rebounds and nine assists.

Guard Kyrie Irving is one of the best ball handlers in the league. Irving can get past any defender due to his speed and quickness with the ball. The former Duke product is acrobatic in the lane while owning a pure jumper. In this series, he's averaging 27 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per contest. In Game 1, Irving dropped 31 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Why the Clippers can cover

Forward Paul George is still an athletic two-way threat in the frontcourt. The nine-time All-Star still plays gritty defense. In this series, he's averaging 22 points, four rebounds and 3.5 assists. George had 22 points and four assists in his last game.

Guard James Harden can still dominate the games for stretches. His playmaking ability in combination with his knack for spacing the floor does wonders for the Clippers' offense. Through the first two games, Harden leads the team in scoring (25), assists (8) and blocks (1.5). In Game 2, he supplied 22 points, six rebounds and eight assists.

How to make Clippers vs. Mavericks picks

