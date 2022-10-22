Who's Playing
Memphis @ Dallas
Current Records: Memphis 2-0; Dallas 0-1
What to Know
The Memphis Grizzlies haven't won a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks since Dec. 4 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Memphis might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against Dallas at 8:30 p.m. ET Oct. 22 at American Airlines Center. The Grizzlies might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.
Memphis was able to grind out a solid win over the Houston Rockets on Friday, winning 129-122. Point guard Ja Morant had a dynamite game for Memphis; he shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 49 points and eight assists.
Meanwhile, Dallas was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 107-105 to the Phoenix Suns. The Mavericks were up 62-45 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Tim Hardaway Jr. had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 25 minutes but putting up just nine points on 3-for-10 shooting.
Memphis' victory lifted them to 2-0 while Dallas' loss dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if the Grizzlies can repeat their recent success or if Dallas bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $93.58
Odds
The Mavericks are a 5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Dallas have won 16 out of their last 26 games against Memphis.
