Who's Playing
Memphis @ Dallas
Current Records: Memphis 13-13; Dallas 13-15
What to Know
The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:30 p.m. ET Monday at American Airlines Center after having had a few days off. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
The Mavericks lost a heartbreaker to the Portland Trail Blazers when they met last August, and they left with a heavy heart again last week. It was a hard-fought matchup, but Dallas had to settle for a 121-118 defeat against Portland. One thing holding Dallas back was the mediocre play of small forward Tim Hardaway Jr., who did not have his best game: he played for 27 minutes with.
Meanwhile, Memphis was pulverized by the Phoenix Suns 128-97 this past Saturday. Memphis was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 65-34. Center Gorgui Dieng (15 points) was the top scorer for the Grizzlies.
The Mavericks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in 11 of their 14 home games.
Everything went Dallas' way against Memphis when the two teams previously met in March of last year as they made off with a 121-96 victory. Will Dallas repeat their success, or does Memphis have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: The Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Mavericks are a 5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Dallas have won 11 out of their last 19 games against Memphis.
- Mar 06, 2020 - Dallas 121 vs. Memphis 96
- Feb 05, 2020 - Memphis 121 vs. Dallas 107
- Nov 09, 2019 - Dallas 138 vs. Memphis 122
- Apr 07, 2019 - Dallas 129 vs. Memphis 127
- Apr 05, 2019 - Memphis 122 vs. Dallas 112
- Mar 02, 2019 - Memphis 111 vs. Dallas 81
- Nov 19, 2018 - Memphis 98 vs. Dallas 88
- Mar 10, 2018 - Dallas 114 vs. Memphis 80
- Nov 22, 2017 - Dallas 95 vs. Memphis 94
- Oct 26, 2017 - Memphis 96 vs. Dallas 91
- Oct 25, 2017 - Dallas 103 vs. Memphis 94
- Apr 12, 2017 - Dallas 100 vs. Memphis 93
- Mar 31, 2017 - Memphis 99 vs. Dallas 90
- Mar 03, 2017 - Dallas 104 vs. Memphis 100
- Nov 18, 2016 - Memphis 80 vs. Dallas 64
- Apr 08, 2016 - Dallas 103 vs. Memphis 93
- Feb 06, 2016 - Dallas 114 vs. Memphis 110
- Dec 18, 2015 - Dallas 97 vs. Memphis 88
- Nov 24, 2015 - Memphis 110 vs. Dallas 96