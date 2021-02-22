Who's Playing

Memphis @ Dallas

Current Records: Memphis 13-13; Dallas 13-15

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:30 p.m. ET Monday at American Airlines Center after having had a few days off. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Mavericks lost a heartbreaker to the Portland Trail Blazers when they met last August, and they left with a heavy heart again last week. It was a hard-fought matchup, but Dallas had to settle for a 121-118 defeat against Portland. One thing holding Dallas back was the mediocre play of small forward Tim Hardaway Jr., who did not have his best game: he played for 27 minutes with.

Meanwhile, Memphis was pulverized by the Phoenix Suns 128-97 this past Saturday. Memphis was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 65-34. Center Gorgui Dieng (15 points) was the top scorer for the Grizzlies.

The Mavericks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in 11 of their 14 home games.

Everything went Dallas' way against Memphis when the two teams previously met in March of last year as they made off with a 121-96 victory. Will Dallas repeat their success, or does Memphis have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mavericks are a 5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Dallas have won 11 out of their last 19 games against Memphis.