Mavericks vs. Grizzlies: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Mavericks vs. Grizzlies basketball game
Who's Playing
Memphis @ Dallas
Current Records: Memphis 31-31; Dallas 38-25
What to Know
The Memphis Grizzlies are staying on the road Friday to face off against the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center. Memphis is coming into the contest on a league-best three-game winning streak.
On Wednesday, the Grizzlies really took it to the Brooklyn Nets for a full four quarters, racking up a 118-79 win on the road. That looming 39-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for the Grizz yet this season. Shooting guard Josh Jackson (19 points) and point guard Tyus Jones (18 points) were the top scorers for Memphis.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Dallas ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Wednesday with a 127-123 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Dallas power forward Kristaps Porzingis looked sharp as he posted a double-double on 34 points and 12 boards in addition to five blocks. That makes it four consecutive games in which Porzingis has had at least 12 rebounds.
Memphis isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 7.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Their wins bumped Memphis to 31-31 and Dallas to 38-25. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Grizz and the Mavericks clash.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $41.58
Odds
The Mavericks are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 226
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Dallas have won ten out of their last 18 games against Memphis.
- Feb 05, 2020 - Memphis 121 vs. Dallas 107
- Nov 09, 2019 - Dallas 138 vs. Memphis 122
- Apr 07, 2019 - Dallas 129 vs. Memphis 127
- Apr 05, 2019 - Memphis 122 vs. Dallas 112
- Mar 02, 2019 - Memphis 111 vs. Dallas 81
- Nov 19, 2018 - Memphis 98 vs. Dallas 88
- Mar 10, 2018 - Dallas 114 vs. Memphis 80
- Nov 22, 2017 - Dallas 95 vs. Memphis 94
- Oct 26, 2017 - Memphis 96 vs. Dallas 91
- Oct 25, 2017 - Dallas 103 vs. Memphis 94
- Apr 12, 2017 - Dallas 100 vs. Memphis 93
- Mar 31, 2017 - Memphis 99 vs. Dallas 90
- Mar 03, 2017 - Dallas 104 vs. Memphis 100
- Nov 18, 2016 - Memphis 80 vs. Dallas 64
- Apr 08, 2016 - Dallas 103 vs. Memphis 93
- Feb 06, 2016 - Dallas 114 vs. Memphis 110
- Dec 18, 2015 - Dallas 97 vs. Memphis 88
- Nov 24, 2015 - Memphis 110 vs. Dallas 96
-
