Mavericks vs. Grizzlies: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Memphis @ Dallas

Current Records: Memphis 31-31; Dallas 38-25

The Memphis Grizzlies are staying on the road Friday to face off against the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center. Memphis is coming into the contest on a league-best three-game winning streak.

On Wednesday, the Grizzlies really took it to the Brooklyn Nets for a full four quarters, racking up a 118-79 win on the road. That looming 39-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for the Grizz yet this season. Shooting guard Josh Jackson (19 points) and point guard Tyus Jones (18 points) were the top scorers for Memphis.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Dallas ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Wednesday with a 127-123 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Dallas power forward Kristaps Porzingis looked sharp as he posted a double-double on 34 points and 12 boards in addition to five blocks. That makes it four consecutive games in which Porzingis has had at least 12 rebounds.

Memphis isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 7.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped Memphis to 31-31 and Dallas to 38-25. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Grizz and the Mavericks clash.

When: Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $41.58

The Mavericks are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 226

Dallas have won ten out of their last 18 games against Memphis.