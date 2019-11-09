Mavericks vs. Grizzlies odds: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 9 predictions from proven simulation

A Southwest Division battle is on tap Saturday between the Dallas Mavericks and the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET at FedExForum. Memphis is 2-6 overall and 2-3 at home, while Dallas is 5-3 overall and 3-0 on the road. The Mavericks are 2-4 against the spread in their last six games, while the Grizzlies are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games. Dallas is favored by five points in the latest Mavericks vs. Grizzlies odds, while the over-under is set at 221. Before entering any Mavericks vs. Grizzlies picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times

the model is leaning under

Memphis was completely outmatched Friday against Orlando, falling to the Magic 118-86. Ja Morant just could not get things rolling as he played for 25 minutes with only eight points -- 10 below his rookie season average -- on 3-for-13 shooting with six turnovers. Jonas Valanciunas scored 15 points for the Grizzlies, Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 14 and Brandon Clarke came off the bench to add 13.

Dallas came close to knocking off New York on Friday night, but the Mavs fell short 106-102. Dallas got a great game from Luka Doncic, who posted a triple-double -- scoring 38 points, grabbing 14 rebounds, and dishing out 10 assists. Kristaps Porzingis is not expected to play Saturday night on the second game of a back-to-back as he continues to recover from a left knee injury.

Memphis is 1-4 in its last five games at home against Dallas, and the total has gone under in six of the Grizzlies' last eight games against the Mavericks. The total has gone over in six of the Mavericks last seven games, and has gone over in seven of their last eight matchups against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is also 2-9 straight up in its last 11 games against Southwest Division foes.

So who wins Mavericks vs. Grizzlies?