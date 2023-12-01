We've got another exciting Southwest Division matchup on the Friday's NBA schedule as the Dallas Mavericks and the Memphis Grizzlies are set to meet. The Mavericks are 11-6 overall and 5-2 at home, while the Grizzlies are 4-13 overall and 3-5 on the road. Dallas defeated Memphis, 125-110, on October 30 in their first matchup of this season. Luka Doncic (personal) has been ruled out for Dallas.

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies spread: Mavericks -6.5

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies over/under: 226 points

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies money line: Mavericks -265, Grizzlies: +214

MEM: The Grizzlies are 3-1 in their last four games against Dallas

DAL: The Mavericks are 2-1 ATS over their last three games

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

The Grizzlies are coming off a 105-91 win over the Jazz, snapping a four-game losing streak. Derrick Rose, now 35 years old, was facilitating like during his prime years with the Bulls on Wednesday with nine assists compared to one turnover. He added 14 points on 7 of 11 shooting and Desmond Bane had 17 points, seven rebounds and nine assists.

The Mavericks have star power but the Grizzlies have balance. Memphis had five players score at least 14 points on Friday, whereas the key to guarding Dallas now comes down to slowing Kyrie Irving with Doncic out. Memphis' versatility makes the Grizzlies a difficult team to gameplan against, which could favor the Grizzlies to cover the spread on Friday, despite being shorthanded with Marcus Smart (foot) out.

What you need to know about the Mavericks

That Dallas tandem was at its best on Tuesday as Doncic and Irving combined for 68 points in a 121-115 victory over the Rockets. Doncic had 41 points, nine rebounds and nine assists with no turnovers as he's averaging 31.2 points per game over his last five contests, so he'll certainly be missed in this one.

The Mavs play in their second contest of a four-game homestand and covered the spread in their recent victory over the Rockets in Dallas. The Grizzlies are 6-11 ATS this season, one of only three teams with six wins or fewer ATS, and they've failed to cover the number in three of their last four games. The Grizzlies have struggled to score without Ja Morant (suspension) and are averaging 105.6 PPG, the second-fewest in the NBA. Conversely, Dallas in the fifth-best scoring offense, including No. 1 in the Western Conference, at 119.5 PPG, though its without Doncic, while third-leading scorer Tim Hardaway Jr. (back) is questionable.

