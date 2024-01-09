We've got another exciting Southwest Division matchup on Tuesday's NBA schedule as the Memphis Grizzlies will visit the Dallas Mavericks. Dallas is 22-15 overall and 11-7 at home, while Memphis is 13-23 overall and 10-10 on the road. The Mavs have won two of three matchups this season, and the road team has won all three of their meetings in the 2023-24 season. The Grizzlies are 15-21 against the spread, while the Mavs are 21-16 versus the number.

Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center in Dallas. The Mavs are favored by 8.5 points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Mavericks odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 235 points.

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies spread: Mavericks -8.5

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies over/under: 235 points

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies money line: Mavericks: -364, Grizzlies: +287

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

Winning is just a little bit easier when you nail nine more 3-pointers than your opponent, a fact the Grizzlies proved on Sunday. They managed a 121-115 victory over the Phoenix Suns. Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Grizzlies to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jaren Jackson Jr., who dropped a double-double on 28 points and 10 rebounds.

Ja Morant (shoulder) did not play in that game and has been ruled out for the rest of the season. Memphis is 6-3 straight up and 5-4 against the spread with Morant this season, compared to 7-20 SU and 10-17 ATS without him. He's part of a lengthy injury report for Memphis as Derrick Rose (hamstring) is also out, while Santi Aldama (knee) is doubtful and Jackson (knee) is questionable. While Memphis is just 4-12 ATS at home this season, it is a respectable 11-9 against the spread on the road in 2023-24.

What you need to know about the Mavericks

Meanwhile, the Mavericks waltzed into their match Sunday with two straight wins but they left with three. They came out on top against the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 115-108. The Mavs can attribute much of their success to Luka Doncic, who scored 34 points to go along with eight assists and six rebounds, and Kyrie Irving, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 35 points and five assists.

Dallas is 12-7 when both Doncic and Irving are in the starting lineup, compared to 10-8 when one or both sit. While both are set to suit up on Tuesday, Dallas will be without Dereck Lively II (ankle), Dante Exum (foot) and Maxi Kleber (toe). That likely means the ball will just be in Doncic's and Irving's hands even more, which is a good thing, as the Mavs are extremely efficient on offense, averaging the fewest turnovers per game and the second-most 3-pointers made per game.

Key Betting Info

The Grizzlies have really struggled as the underdog this season and are currently 7-16 in that position. Meanwhile, the Mavericks have dominated as the favorite so far this season and are currently 17-6 when expecting a win.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Grizzlies are 5-10 against the spread in their last 15 games vs teams that win more than 55 percent of games.

The Mavericks are 15-8 against the spread in their last 23 games when favored.

The Mavericks are 11-6 against the spread in their last 17 games vs teams that win less than 45 percent of games.

How to make Mavericks vs. Grizzlies picks

