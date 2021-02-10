Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Dallas

Current Records: Atlanta 11-12; Dallas 11-14

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at American Airlines Center after having had a few days off. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

The Hawks didn't have too much trouble with the Toronto Raptors at home this past Saturday as they won 132-121. Center Clint Capela and point guard Trae Young were among the main playmakers for Atlanta as the former posted a double-double on 23 points and 16 rebounds along with four blocks and the latter dropped a double-double on 28 points and 13 dimes. That makes it 19 consecutive games in which Capela has had at least 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Dallas beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 127-122 on Monday. The Mavericks can attribute much of their success to power forward Kristaps Porzingis, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 13 boards in addition to six blocks.

The Hawks are expected to lose this next one by 4. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Atlanta, who are 12-11 against the spread.

Their wins bumped Atlanta to 11-12 and Dallas to 11-14. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mavericks are a 4-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Atlanta have won eight out of their last 11 games against Dallas.