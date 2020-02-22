Mavericks vs. Hawks odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 22 predictions from advanced computer model

The short-handed Dallas Mavericks will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at State Farm Arena. Atlanta is 16-41 overall and 10-17 at home, while Dallas is 34-22 overall and 19-8 on the road. The Mavericks have won three of their past four games, but will be without Luka Doncic (ankle) and Kristaps Porzingis (knee) on Saturday.

The Hawks have lost three of their past five. Dallas is favored by one point in the latest Hawks vs. Mavericks odds, while the over-under is set at 235.5. Before entering any Mavericks vs. Hawks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 18 on a blistering 35-19 run on all top-rated spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Hawks vs. Mavericks. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Mavericks vs. Hawks:

Hawks vs. Mavericks spread: Dallas -1

Hawks vs. Mavericks over-under: 235.5 points

Hawks vs. Mavericks money line: Atlanta +109, Dallas -125

What you need to know about the Hawks

Atlanta didn't have too much breathing room in its game with the Miami Heat on Thursday, but still walked away with a 129-124 win. Trae Young was on fire, shooting a career-best 8-for-15 from beyond the arc and finishing with a career-high 50 points and eight dimes. He became the sixth Atlanta player to score 50 points. In three career games vs. Dallas, Young is averaging 17.7 points.

Cam Reddish scored 16 and had the go-ahead steal and basket in the final minutes. Reddish has posted double figure scores in nine of his last 10 games.

What you need to know about the Mavericks

The Mavericks had enough points to win and then some against the Orlando Magic on Friday, taking their contest 122-106. Doncic and Porzingis were the main playmakers for Dallas as the former almost posted a triple-double on 33 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists and the latter had a double-double on 24 points and 10 boards along with five assists. They'll look for big nights from Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dorian Finney-Smith with their two biggest stars on the shelf Saturday.

Atlanta is stumbling into the matchup with the second most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 119 on average. To make matters even worse for Atlanta, Dallas comes into the matchup boasting the third most points per game in the league at 116.5.

How to make Hawks vs. Mavericks picks

The model has simulated Hawks vs. Mavericks 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also says one side of the spread hits in more than 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Mavericks vs. Hawks? And which side of the spread hits more than 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Mavericks vs. Hawks spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.