Who's Playing

Miami @ Dallas

Current Records: Miami 25-21; Dallas 24-22

What to Know

The Miami Heat will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to American Airlines Center at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for the Heat on Wednesday. They blew past the New Orleans Pelicans 124-98. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 70-51. Miami's center Bam Adebayo did his thing and had 26 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks came up short against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, falling 130-122. The Mavericks' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of center Christian Wood, who had 22 points in addition to nine boards, and point guard Luka Doncic, who had 30 points and eight assists.

Miami's victory brought them up to 25-21 while Dallas' loss pulled them down to 24-22. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Miami enters the contest with only 18.8 fouls per game on average, good for third best in the league. But Dallas ranks first in the league when it comes to fouls drawn per game, with 22.8 on average. The ref's whistle might dictate the flow of action in this one.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $59.00

Odds

The Heat are a slight 1-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Mavericks as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Miami have won ten out of their last 14 games against Dallas.