Who's Playing
Miami @ Dallas
Current Records: Miami 25-21; Dallas 24-22
What to Know
The Miami Heat will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to American Airlines Center at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for the Heat on Wednesday. They blew past the New Orleans Pelicans 124-98. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 70-51. Miami's center Bam Adebayo did his thing and had 26 points along with eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks came up short against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, falling 130-122. The Mavericks' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of center Christian Wood, who had 22 points in addition to nine boards, and point guard Luka Doncic, who had 30 points and eight assists.
Miami's victory brought them up to 25-21 while Dallas' loss pulled them down to 24-22. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Miami enters the contest with only 18.8 fouls per game on average, good for third best in the league. But Dallas ranks first in the league when it comes to fouls drawn per game, with 22.8 on average. The ref's whistle might dictate the flow of action in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $59.00
Odds
The Heat are a slight 1-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Mavericks as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Miami have won ten out of their last 14 games against Dallas.
- Feb 15, 2022 - Dallas 107 vs. Miami 99
- Nov 02, 2021 - Miami 125 vs. Dallas 110
- May 04, 2021 - Dallas 127 vs. Miami 113
- Jan 01, 2021 - Dallas 93 vs. Miami 83
- Feb 28, 2020 - Miami 126 vs. Dallas 118
- Dec 14, 2019 - Miami 122 vs. Dallas 118
- Mar 28, 2019 - Miami 105 vs. Dallas 99
- Feb 13, 2019 - Miami 112 vs. Dallas 101
- Jan 29, 2018 - Miami 95 vs. Dallas 88
- Dec 22, 2017 - Miami 113 vs. Dallas 101
- Feb 27, 2017 - Dallas 96 vs. Miami 89
- Jan 19, 2017 - Miami 99 vs. Dallas 95
- Feb 03, 2016 - Miami 93 vs. Dallas 90
- Jan 01, 2016 - Miami 106 vs. Dallas 82