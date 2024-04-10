The Miami Heat (44-35) and the Dallas Mavericks (49-30) link up in a cross-conference showdown on Wednesday. The Heat have won two of their last three games, and on Tuesday, Miami topped Atlanta 117-111 in double overtime. Meanwhile, Dallas has won four games in a row and blew out the Charlotte Hornets 130-104 in its last outing. Terry Rozier (neck) and Duncan Robinson (back) did not play on Tuesday for Miami, and their statuses are up in the air for Wednesday. Meanwhile, Dereck Lively II (leg) is out for Dallas.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Kaseya Center in Miami. Dallas is a 4-point favorite in the latest Mavericks vs. Heat odds, per SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 215. Before making any Heat vs. Mavericks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 25 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 83-58 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Dallas vs. Miami. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for the Heat vs. Mavericks:

Mavericks vs. Heat spread: Dallas -4

Mavericks vs. Heat Over-Under: 215 points

Mavericks vs. Heat money line: Dallas -125, Miami +100

DAL: Has covered in 23 of its last 30 games

MIA: Has hit the 4Q Game Total Under in 34 of its last 49 games



Mavericks vs. Heat picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why the Mavericks can cover

Guard Luka Doncic is a relentless and aggressive ball handler who runs at his own pace but finds a way to score in so many different ways. The 25-year-old also has top-tier vision, and he leads the NBA in scoring while ranking second in assists. His season averages are 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 9.8 assists per game. On April 2, Doncic had 30 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists.

Guard Kyrie Irving has been one of the best playmakers and scorers in the NBA for some time now. Irving is an acrobatic finisher who also owns a knockdown perimeter jumper. The eight-time All-Star averages 25.8 points, five rebounds, and 5.1 assists per contest. On April 7 against the Rockets, Irving dropped 48 points, seven rebounds, and made three 3-pointers. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Heat can cover

Forward Jimmy Butler is the leader of this ball club. Butler is able to score with ease and has a knack for drawing contact at the rim. The Marquette product also brings intensity on the defensive side. He logs 21.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game, and in Sunday's loss to the Pacers, Butler had 27 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists.

Center Bam Adebayo is an athletic, two-way force who has excellent awareness to be an instinctive defender and also has a soft touch around the rim. The Kentucky product ranks ninth in the NBA in rebounds (10.7) with 19.6 points and shoots 52% from the field. In Sunday's loss to the Pacers, Adebayo had 20 points and 12 boards. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Mavericks vs. Heat picks

The model has simulated Heat vs. Mavs 10,000 times and is leaning Over on the total, projecting 224 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Mavs vs. Heat, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that's on a sizzling 83-58 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.