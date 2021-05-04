The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Miami Heat at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami is 35-30 overall and 19-14 at home, while the Mavericks are 36-28 overall and 19-13 on the road. The Mavericks won the first meeting of the season on Jan. 1, 93-83.

Miami is favored by three points in the latest Heat vs. Mavericks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 215.5. Before entering any Mavericks vs. Heat picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Heat vs. Mavericks spread: Heat -3

Heat vs. Mavericks over-under: 215.5 points

Heat vs. Mavericks money line: Miami -150, Dallas +130



What you need to know about the Heat

Miami netted a 121-111 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Jimmy Butler had 18 points and eight assists in addition to eight boards. The Heat have a one-game lead for the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference. Miami has won three consecutive games.

Bam Adebayo had 20 points and 10 rebounds on Sunday. He has 31 double-doubles this season. Tyler Herro (foot) is out for Tuesday's game. Andre Iguodala (hip) is questionable.

What you need to know about the Mavericks

Meanwhile, Dallas lost to the Sacramento Kings at home, 111-99. Luka Doncic had 30 points and six assists along with six rebounds. The Kings, who are nine games behind Dallas in the West, swept the three-game season series from the Mavericks. Dallas has a half game lead for the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference.

Dallas had a three-game winning streak with the loss to Sacramento. Kristaps Porzingis (knee) is doubtful for Tuesday's game. Maxi Kleber (Achilles) is questionable.

