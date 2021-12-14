Through 3 Quarters

A victory for the Dallas Mavericks would push them over .500, and after three quarters they have put themselves in a good position to make this happen. Three quarters in and their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating the Charlotte Hornets 91-71.

Power forward Kristaps Porzingis has led the way so far for the Mavericks, as he has dropped a double-double on 23 points and 12 rebounds along with five blocks. Charlotte has been led by small forward Gordon Hayward, who so far has 17 points and six assists in addition to six boards.

The Hornets have lost 80% of their games in which they were down going into the fourth quarter. Barring a miraculous turnaround, this matchup will end the same way.

Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Dallas

Current Records: Charlotte 15-13; Dallas 13-13

What to Know

This Monday, the Charlotte Hornets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.29 points per game. They will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday at American Airlines Center after having had a few days off. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

Charlotte escaped with a win this past Friday against the Sacramento Kings by the margin of a single free throw, 124-123. The Hornets' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but shooting guard James Bouknight led the charge as he shot 6-for-8 from downtown and finished with 24 points and six rebounds. Bouknight had some trouble finding his footing against the Philadelphia 76ers last week, so this was a step in the right direction. Bouknight's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, Dallas had enough points to win and then some against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, taking their matchup 103-84. The top scorers for the Mavericks were point guard Jalen Brunson (18 points) and power forward Maxi Kleber (16 points).

Their wins bumped Charlotte to 15-13 and Dallas to 13-13. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Charlotte and Dallas clash.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Mavericks are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Dallas and Charlotte both have six wins in their last 12 games.

Jan 13, 2021 - Dallas 104 vs. Charlotte 93

Dec 30, 2020 - Charlotte 118 vs. Dallas 99

Feb 08, 2020 - Dallas 116 vs. Charlotte 100

Jan 04, 2020 - Charlotte 123 vs. Dallas 120

Feb 06, 2019 - Dallas 99 vs. Charlotte 93

Jan 02, 2019 - Dallas 122 vs. Charlotte 84

Mar 24, 2018 - Charlotte 102 vs. Dallas 98

Jan 10, 2018 - Dallas 115 vs. Charlotte 111

Dec 05, 2016 - Charlotte 109 vs. Dallas 101

Dec 01, 2016 - Charlotte 97 vs. Dallas 87

Mar 14, 2016 - Dallas 107 vs. Charlotte 96

Nov 05, 2015 - Charlotte 108 vs. Dallas 94

Injury Report for Dallas

Willie Cauley-Stein: Out (Personal)

Sterling Brown: Out (Foot)

Luka Doncic: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Charlotte