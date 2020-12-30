The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the American Airlines Center. The Mavericks are 1-2 overall and 0-0 at home, while Charlotte is 1-2 overall and 0-1 on the road. The Mavericks have won three of the past four meetings between the two teams.

Dallas is favored by eight-points in the latest Mavericks vs. Hornets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 224.5. Before entering any Hornets vs. Mavericks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two seasons. Dating back to last season, it is on a stunning 62-36 roll on top-rated picks against the spread, returning almost $2,200 on those selections alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Mavericks vs. Hornets. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Mavericks vs. Hornets:

Mavericks vs. Hornets spread: Mavericks -8

Mavericks vs. Hornets over-under: 224 points

Mavericks vs. Hornets money line: Charlotte +285, Dallas -345

Latest Odds: Dallas Mavericks -8 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Mavericks

Dallas embarrassed the Los Angeles Clippers on the road on Sunday, 124-73. Dallas was ahead 77-27 at the half. The lead at the intermission was the largest in NBA history. The Mavericks became the first team in three years to hold an opponent to 27 or less points in the first half. Luka Doncic had 24 points and eight assists in addition to nine rebounds. Doncic has led Dallas in points, rebounds and assists in the same game 37 times in his career. He needs 13 assists to surpass the 1,000 mark for his career.

Doncic had a double-double in his first three career meetings with the Hornets. He also had a triple double in the last two matchups. However, Dallas is just 1-4 against the spread in its last five games play at home against the Hornets.

What you need to know about the Hornets

Charlotte walked away with a 106-104 win over Brooklyn on Sunday. Gordon Hayward had 28 points and seven assists along with six boards. He made 12-of-20 shots from the field. Terry Rozier hit a pair of clutch free throws and finished with 19 points. The Hornets outscored the Nets in the paint, 64-26. They also outscored the Nets in fast break points, 19 to 8 and held Brooklyn to 47 percent shooting from the field.

Charlotte had 35 assists on Sunday and ranks second in the NBA in that category so far. Rozier has led the team in scoring twice, including a career high of 42 points in the season opener. P.J. Washington tied a career high vs. the Nets with 12 rebounds, and set a new career-best mark with six offensive rebounds. He injured his ankle against the Nets but was able to practice on Tuesday. The Hornets have split their last 10 meetings with the Mavericks.

How to make Hornets vs. Mavericks picks

The model has simulated Mavericks vs. Hornets 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Mavericks vs. Hornets? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Mavericks vs. Hornets spread to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that is on an incredible 62-36 roll on its top-rated NBA ATS picks.