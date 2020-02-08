Mavericks vs. Hornets odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 8 predictions from advanced computer model

The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Spectrum Center. The Hornets are 16-35 overall and 8-16 at home, while Dallas is 31-21 overall and 17-8 on the road. The Hornets have lost four consecutive games and 12 of 13 overall. The Mavericks have won two and lost two in their past four games. Dallas is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Hornets vs. Mavericks odds, while the over-under is set at 213. Before entering any Mavericks vs. Hornets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 16 on a blistering 34-18 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Hornets vs. Mavericks. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Hornets vs. Mavericks:

Hornets vs. Mavericks spread: Hornets +4.5

Hornets vs. Mavericks over-under: 213 points

Hornets vs. Mavericks money line: Charlotte 138, Dallas -181

What you need to know about the Hornets

Charlotte ended up a good deal behind the Houston Rockets when they played on Tuesday, losing 125-110. A silver lining for Charlotte was the play of small forward Miles Bridges, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 15 boards. He has led the Hornets in scoring in three of the past four games.

Cody Martin is in the concussion protocol and will miss Saturday's game.

The Hornets beat the Mavericks in the last meeting between the teams on January 4, 123-120 in overtime.

What you need to know about the Mavericks

Dallas was just a bucket short of a win on Friday and fell 119-118 to the Washington Wizards. Tim Hardaway Jr. had 19 points and seven assists. Seth Curry returned from a knee-related absence and scored 20 points.

Luka Doncic has missed the last five games with a sprained ankle and isn't expected to play on Saturday.

Charlotte is stumbling into the contest with the fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 103 on average. Dallas ranks third in the league when it comes to points per game, with 116.1 on average.

How to make Mavericks vs. Hornets picks

The model has simulated Hornets vs. Mavericks 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Mavericks vs. Hornets? And which side of the spread hits in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Hornets vs. Mavericks spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.