The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Spectrum Center. Charlotte is 6-5 overall and 3-2 at home, while Dallas is 5-4 overall and 3-3 on the road. The Mavericks won the first meeting of the season, 118-99 on Dec. 30. Dallas is favored by 4.5-points in the latest Hornets vs. Mavericks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 220.5.

Hornets vs. Mavericks spread: Hornets +4.5

Hornets vs. Mavericks over-under: 220.5 points

Hornets vs. Mavericks money line: Charlotte +155, Dallas -175



What you need to know about the Hornets

The Hornets coasted past the New York Knicks on Monday, 109-88. It was Charlotte's fourth consecutive win. It is the team's longest win streak since April of 2019. Gordon Hayward had 34 points. Hayward is averaging 29.2 points per game while shooting 55 percent from the field and 92 percent from the free throw line during the win streak.

Hayward leads the NBA this season in points scored in the fourth quarter with 72. Terry Rozier has scored 63 points in the fourth quarter this season, which ranks eighth. The Hornets are the only team with two players in the Top 10 in fourth quarter scoring. Rozier is averaging 19.5 points per game and has two games with at least 35 points. Charlotte is leading the league in assists per game (28.9). The Hornets are averaging 9.4 steals per game (tied for fourth in the NBA) and are forcing 16.6 turnovers per game (third).

What you need to know about the Mavericks

The Mavericks beat the Orlando Magic this past Saturday, 112-98 at home. Trey Burke shot 7-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. shot 8-for-13 from downtown and finished with 36 points and five boards. Luka Doncic had 20 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. James Johnson added 12 points.

Kristaps Porzingis (knee) is listed as probable to make his season debut on Wednesday. However, Dallas will be without several players due to health and safety protocols. They include Jalen Brunson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber, Dwight Powell and Josh Richardson. Doncic has averaged 30.3 points, 12.0 rebounds and 11.3 assists per game in three games over the past week. The Mavericks have won three straight, five of the last six, and 14 of their last 17 games in Charlotte.

